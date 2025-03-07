‘One Nation-One Election will increase efficiency’

Vijayawada: Former Union minister of state for external affairs and parliamentary affairs and Rajya Sabha member Vellamvelly Muraleedharan was the chief guest at the special seminar on ‘One Nation-One Election’ organised on Thursday at Maris Stella College.

Speaking on the occasion, Vellamvelly provided a deep and well-rounded perspective on the subject, highlighting the potential benefits of simultaneous elections in India, including administrative efficiency, cost reduction and improved governance stability. BSN Durga Prasad, director of Takshasila IAS Academy and Principal of Maris Stella College Jasintha were also present.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of public policy students and Civil Services aspirants, who engaged in an insightful discussion on the significance, feasibility and impact of the One Nation-One Election policy.

The audience actively participated in the question and answer session to which the chief guest responded to student queries with clarity and depth, enriching their understanding of the topic.