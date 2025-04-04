ONGC decisions spark employee concerns

Rajamahendravaram: The concerns of ONGC employees have been brought to the attention of the Union Minister through MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

Employees have raised concerns over recent decisions taken by ONGC management, with unilateral actions without proper consultation. Purandeswari explained these conditions to the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

She said that where the ONGC has a key asset is with her parliamentary constituency.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Purandeswari enclosed a representation from the ONGC Officers’ Association, highlighting the impact of management decisions on employees. She urged the minister to intervene, stating that addressing these concerns would enhance productivity and ensure a better working environment.

Meanwhile, another grievance regarding the denial of retirement benefits to a retiree Srihari Rao was also taken up. Despite a court directive instructing the resolution of his case, the matter remains unsettled, she added. Purandeswari stressed that failure to comply with the court’s orders could amount to contempt and requested the minister’s immediate intervention to ensure justice for the retired employee. The employees are now looking forward to the minister’s response and a possible resolution to their grievances.