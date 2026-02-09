ONGC organises cyclothon

Kakinada: As part of the Saksham 2026 drive, ONGC-Kakinada organised a Cyclothon on Sunday covering the Ramanyapetta-Bhanugudi circuit, to spread awareness and promote the objectives of the national initiative.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from ONGC employees and locals, demonstrating their commitment towards collective responsibility and sustainable practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabal Sengupta, ED & Asset Manager of ONGC, Kakinada, stressed the importance of the Saksham 2026 drive and highlighted the role of community participation in achieving its goals.

Saksham 2026 is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering awareness, responsibility, and collective action towards building a self-reliant, sustainable, and empowered India.

The cyclothon served as an effective platform to engage the community and reaffirm ONGC’s commitment to national priorities, sustainable development, and the promotion of a healthy and environmentally conscious society.