Several families join JSP and TDP

Penukonda: Asmany as 300 families from Penukonda Assembly constituency joined the Telugu Desam Party on Sunday, impressed by the development and welfare initiatives being implemented by the coalition government in the State.

Senior leaders from other parties, including CPI leader Kondampalli Sriramulu and AITUC leaders Krishappa, Venkataramudu, Narasimhamurthy, Venkatesh, Zaffer, Alla Bakash and Venkatalakshmamma, along with their supporters, formally entered the TDP fold.

State BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Savita, who attended the programme as the chief guest, welcomed the new entrants by draping party scarves and assured them of the party’s commitment to inclusive development. Addressing the gathering, Savita said that within just 18 months of the formation of the coalition government, Andhra Pradesh had made rapid progress in both development and welfare sectors.

She said that welfare benefits were reaching people like never before and that the government was working with a clear focus on supporting all sections of society.

Those who joined the party stated that Penukonda constituency was witnessing notable improvements in basic infrastructure, including roads, drinking water supply, education and healthcare.

They credited Minister Savita’s leadership for steering the constituency on a steady development path and addressing public issues effectively. They further said the large-scale entry of leaders and workers from different parties into the Telugu Desam Party reflected growing public confidence in the people-centric governance of the coalition government.

Several senior TDP leaders, corporation chairpersons, directors and party functionaries from the constituency were present at the event.