Ongole: 10,000 beds made available at isolation, quarantine centers

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar advised the people not to panic over the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases and announced that the government was taking all measures to contain to control the coronavirus.

He said that they had already made arrangements for the treatment of 10,000 people at isolation and quarantine centres in the district.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Collector announced that with 11 new cases on Thursday, the number of positive cases increased to 23 in the district. As 20 of the 23 cases are from a single locality, where the area is congested and have 4,000 families, they have charted out a special containment plan for it.

He said that they were shifting the high-risk people to the quarantine centre at IIIT Ongole and those people who do not have a facility for home isolation to the quarantine centre at RISE Krishna Sai Engineering College and involving the colony elders in the maintenance of the centres. The Collector said that they had made arrangements with 3,200 beds for treatment in the hospitals to the patients and set up 10,000 beds in the isolation and quarantine centres in the district.