Ongole: 85,651 beneficiaries to receive documents in Prakasam

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh formally launched Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme at a programme in Ongole on Tuesday.

The Ministers announced that the beneficiaries, who constructed houses under various housing schemes by the government in the past, would receive complete rights with registration documents by settling the loan dues with nominal charges.

Minister B Srinivasa Reddy said that though the beneficiaries have constructed the houses with their contribution, they do not either selling or mortgaging rights of the houses. But with the OTS, which is voluntary though, the Minister explained that the government will provide complete rights after paying nominal charges. He informed that distribution of housing plots to 24,000 beneficiaries at Erajarla was stalled due to court cases and wished that it would be resolved soon. He announced that the government would consider other places also if necessary and distribute the housing sites through the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister Suresh said that the Chief Minister knows the problems of poor people, hence the government is providing full rights on the houses.

ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that the Chief Minister proved that he is the benefactor of the poor by giving complete rights over the houses instead of providing just living rights. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy for the uplifting of the poor and downtrodden.

Collector Pravin Kumar announced that a total of 3,80,417 beneficiaries are eligible to receive Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku, and they are registering the documents for 85,651 beneficiaries, who came forward for it. He advised the remaining beneficiaries also to utilise the opportunity as the government extended the scheme up to Ugadi.

Joint Collectors KS Viswanathan and K Krishnaveni, MLCs Thumati Madhavarao and Pothula Suneetha, MLAs K Nagarjuna Reddy, TJR Sudhakar Babu and Karanam Balaram, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, housing director K Vijay Kumar, housing PD Sainath, and others also participated in the programme.