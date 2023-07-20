Ongole: ACB nabs SI, constable red-handed

Ongole: Vexed with the demands of a Sub-Inspector for bribe to remove the names of himself and his family members from a case, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau and helped them in nabbing the officer.

As explained by ACB DSP V Srinivasa Rao, a domestic violence case was registered with Konakanamitla police station a few days ago. SI Kadali Deepika gave an offer to co-accused Gottimukkala Narasimha Rao and his family members to pay Rs 60,000 to remove their names from the case.

Unable to bear the police torture, Narasimha Rao approached ACB. Following the direction of the ACB officials, Narasimha Rao informed the SI that he is ready to pay Rs 45,000. As per the instructions of the SI, constable P Narasimhulu received the money from Narasimha Rao and handed over the cash to SI Deepika.

The ACB staff immediately raided the police station and caught SI Deepika and constable Narasimhulu red-handed with the cash given by Narasimha Rao.

ACB DSP Srinivasa Rao informed that the accused will be produced before the court and further investigation will continue. He advised the public to call 14400, the ACB Helpline to complain about the public servants demanding bribes.