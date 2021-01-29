Ongole: Asha workers demand regularisation of service

Ongole: Prakasam district committee of Andhra Pradesh Asha Workers Union organised a protest in front of the Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday.

CITU State secretary K Umamaheswara Rao, district secretary P Kalpana, the president I Raghavamma and others spoke at the meeting and demanded the government to regularise the Asha workers.

They also demanded that the government should allow the Asha workers to work under the medical and health department only. They said that the government should clear the corona special allowance of Rs 1,000 per month, for six months. They demanded the release of insurance to the kin of Asha workers who died from Covid-19. They wanted the government to pay the salary, Rs 10,000 in one instalment in the month and provide uniform immediately.

They demanded for the retirement benefits, pension of half of the salary, Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Asha worker who died in service and compassionate appointment to the family member as the Asha worker.

Asha workers demanded the government to stop forcing them to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. They demanded the government to conduct tests before they are administering the vaccine to the Asha workers coming forward and put them under observation for two days, announcing the two days as rest days.