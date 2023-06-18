Ongole: Audimulapu Suresh hails education reforms introduced by CM

Ongole: The reforms in the education sector brought about by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are inspirational to many States in the country, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

Speaking at the district-level ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ presentation programme at PVR Boys High School in Ongole, the Minister said that the cash prizes will help the toppers from poor families economically, and encourage all of the talented students to pursue further studies.

The State government is presenting Jagananna Animutyalu awards and cash prizes to the top three students from the government high schools and colleges. Minister Suresh, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and others participated in the district-level programme.

The Minister said that the Jagananna Animutyalu was announced to recognise talented students at the village-level and encourage them. He said that with the Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister gave a facelift to the government schools and he had brought about changes in the education sector through the programs like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidyakanuka, Vasati Deevena and many others.

He said that not satisfied with the mere introduction of English medium to prepare the students for global competition, the Chief Minister also introduced the subject teacher system from the third class itself. He said that the government has spent about Rs 60,000 crore on education in the last four years.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the government was providing all facilities to the students in the schools. He assured that the students of the government schools would have bright future and advised the students not to feel poverty as an obstacle to education.

He announced that they introduced ‘Balika Vikasam’ for the first time in the district to make sure every girl, who completed Class-X goes to the college.

He wished that the State would be in the top position in education in the country. He asked the students to utilise the career guidance programme in the schools.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that it was a great gesture by the government to present cash awards of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 to the first, second and third rankers at the district level, and felicitate them along with their teachers and parents. He assured that he would help any poor student to pursue higher education.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DEO P Ramesh, Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanakarao and others also participated in the programme.