Ongole: Bankers seek support from authorities in fighting coronavirus

Ongole: A delegation from the United Forum of Bank Unions, comprising of the convener V Ramachandra Rao, AIBEA leader V Venu Gopal, AIBOC leader R Sambasivarao, NCBE leader V Narendra Kumar, AIBOA leader PK Rajeswara Rao and BEFI leader Ch Sobhan Babu and others submitted a memorandum of demands to the collector through the lead district manager Yugandhar Reddy.



The bankers explained to the collector through the LDM that all of them are rendering yeomen service to the customers in spite of the risk of Coronavirus involved. They observed that since Unlock 2.0, the number of cases is increasing rapidly and is reaching to community spread now. They submitted that a number of bank employees are also affected by the coronavirus in the district though they are taking precautionary measures as per the government guidelines. They mentioned that the maintenance of physical distance and controlling crowd is practically becoming very difficult at every moment.

So, the bankers requested the Collector and LDM to allow them to restrict the business hours of all branches from 10.00 AM to 02.00 PM, work with 50 per cent of staff on a rotation basis, arrange COVID-19 tests to all employees, closure of branches in containment zones. They requested the approvals of their requests and arrange support from the authorities in implementing them.