Live
- BEST Innovation University celebrated 79th I-Day
- Yahi samay hai says Modi
- Free legal services for ex-servicemen launched
- Restoration of historic Guddum Koneeru begins in Hindupur
- PM Modi raises pitch for ‘Samriddh Bharat’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th Aug 2025
- Bihar’s electoral overhaul: Balancing integrity and inclusion in India’s democracy
- Stagnant politics, fresh chaos – Opposition’s I-Day gift to the nation
- Sovereign rating upgrade a shot in the arm for India
- Efforts on to create ‘Golden Anantapur’: Payyavula Keshav
Ongole book festival inaugurated
Ongole: The third Ongole Book Festival commenced grandly on Friday, creating a festive atmosphere for booklovers in the city. The nine-day literary...
Ongole: The third Ongole Book Festival commenced grandly on Friday, creating a festive atmosphere for booklovers in the city. The nine-day literary extravaganza is being held at PVR School grounds from August 15-24, operating daily from 2 pm to 9 pm.
Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy formally inaugurated the festival by cutting the ribbon.
Following the opening ceremony, dignitaries visited the 34 book stalls featuring over 50,000 book titles from more than 550 publishers. The exhibition offers diverse literature, including novels, stories, general knowledge books, children’s literature, puzzles, and spiritual texts, catering to all age groups.
Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, former MLA and CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna, MLC Pothula Sunita, and others participated in the programme.