Ongole Book Festival to open today

Ongole: The third Ongole Book Festival witnessed overwhelming public participation on its ninth day on Saturday, with Sunday marking the final day of the literary celebration.

With the book exhibition concluding on August 24, enthusiastic readers flocked to various stalls for book purchases. Organisers announced extended hours for the final day, operating from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm to accommodate public demand.

The afternoon featured mono-action and mime competitions for school students at 3:00 pm. Approximately 60 students captivated audiences by portraying characters from their favorite books through dramatic performances and dialogues.

At 5:00 pm, Pedapadu Government School students presented ‘Telugu Velugulu,’ an hour-long dance drama showcasing Telugu literary history and culture through various authors and characters, earning widespread appreciation. The evening programme at 6:00 pm featured two significant book launches by Vishalandhra Publishing House. CPI National Secretary K Narayana released ‘Mana Charitra’ by Etukuri Balarama Murthy, while state CPI leader Harinath Reddy unveiled ‘Bharata Darshanam’ by Rahul Sankrutyayan.

A panel discussion on ‘Prakasam District Culture - Literature – Arts’ followed, with prominent film actor and producer Madala Ravi as the chief guest. The session included CPI leaders, Jana Vignana Vedika seniors AV Pullaravu and Chandra Nayak, and Vijayawada Book Festival Society officials.

The concluding day, Sunday, features a student quiz competition at 3:00 pm, followed by a session on B Hanumareddy’s life and literature at 6:00 pm. Renowned music director Vandemataram Srinivas will grace the closing ceremony at 7:00 pm.