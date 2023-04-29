Ongole: Burglars gang held; booty worth `43.5 lakh recovered

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district SP Malika Garg informed that the district police have arrested a gang of inter-district burglars and recovered stolen property worth Rs 43.50 lakh from them. She appreciated the police personnel, who investigated and nabbed the thieves.

At a press meet held at district police office here on Friday, SP Malika Garg said that Tallur police received a complaint from Chandolu Srinivasa Rao on March 8, that he and his family attended Singarayakonda temple fair on March 7 night. After returning home on the next day morning, they found out that their house was robbed. He complained that gold ornaments weighing 66 sovereigns and cash were stolen from the iron safe in his house.

The SP formed a special team with Darsi CI J Ramakotaiah, Tallur SI B Prem Kumar, Mundlamuru SI L Sampath Kumar and their staff and Darsi DSP and Additional SP (Crimes) SV Sridhar Rao to supervise the team. The team investigated the case and arrested Vanaparti Raju, a native of Jangareddy Gudem in West Godavari district and resident of Dhenuvakonda village in Addanki mandal; his brother-in-law Komaragiri Peraiah of Dhenuvakonda; Chelamcharla Anjaneyulu; and his sons Mallikarjuna and Chenchaiah of Thetipeta village in Ponnalur mandal, who were involved in the crime.

The SP said Raju was involved in 17 cases registered in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, along with another eight cases in Prakasam district and served jail for some time. She said during the lockdown in 2020, he ganged up with the other accused and started doing robberies.

The accused mortgaged the stolen property at Muthoot, Manappuram and Union Bank Ponnaluru branch and spent the money for luxuries. The SP informed that the accused were arrested on Friday, and recovered stolen property including 92.75 sovereigns gold and 5 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 43.50 lakh, and a Maruti Swift Dzire car worth Rs 2.50 lakh, along with the tools they used for the burglary from them.