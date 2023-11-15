Ongole: Call to inculcate habit of reading in children

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated as chief guest in the 56th National Library Week celebrations at the District Library here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, he advised parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of reading asked the librarians to create awareness among the students on the art of reading.

As part of the celebrations, collector garlanded the statues of the Saraswathi Devi and Jawaharlal Nehru and inaugurated the library week.

He said that the state government is giving priority to provide access to information to people by setting up digital libraries at the village-level. He assured that the district administration will extend all support to the libraries and offer necessary help.

He instructed education department to make sure that students also read personality development, and other skill enhancement books for at least three hours in a week. He informed that they have provided all facilities in the libraries, and celebrating Library Week up to November 20.

The Public Libraries Department director MR Prasanna Kumar, district library organisation chairperson, Rachgorla Venkata Suseela, secretary Kasu Adilakshmi, deputy librarian Bommala Koteswari, Ongole MEO Kishore, and others were present.