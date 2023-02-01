Ongole: Centenary celebrations of Salesian Sisters held

Ongole(Prakasam District): The Sisters of Auxilium Convent in Ongole held the centenary celebrations of Salesian Sisters in India on Tuesday, marking the feast day of St John Bosco. The Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration was officiated by the Bishop of Nellore, Dr MD Prakasam and other priests.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Prakasam said the institution of Salesian Sisters, founded by St Don Bosco and St Maria Mazzarello in Italy, entered India on November 24, 1922. He said that the organisation started with six sisters, but now has thousands of sisters taking part in various educational, social and welfare programmes for poor children and youth, through seven branches in the country. He said that lakhs of people have joined vocational courses and handicrafts courses in the colleges and settled in life. He said that the Salesian Sisters came to Ongole 21 years ago, provided training in various courses along with formal education, and served society.

Later, the sisters, priests and guests participated in the holy mass and felicitated the deserved. School Correspondent and Principal Sister Lucy, Sister Lucia Rani, Sister Theresa, Sister Anusha, Don Bosco director Father Josh, Father Mariyadas, Father Rajasekhar, priest DS Paul and others also participated in the programme.