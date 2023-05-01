Ongole: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging corruption, alleges TDP

Ongole: The TDP alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging corruption and crime in the state.

The Prakasam district TDP president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Kondapi MLA Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Kanigiri TDP in-charge Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu spoke to media at party office in Ongole on Sunday. They said the CM is indulging in economic crimes and encouraging criminals to become MLAs and MPs from their party. They alleged that CM is safeguarding murderers of his own uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, and even cheated his family members.

The CM is encouraging land grabbers, liquor mafia, and mining mafia in the state, but has no concern over the increasing atrocities on women. They said that he cheated the women by promising a prohibition on liquor. They said that YSRCP did nothing to the BCs, SCs, STs, and other downtrodden classes, and weakened the corporations in the name of castes by not funding them and cheated youth by not announcing any recruitment.

The TDP leaders advised public not to believe Jagan and his party leaders. They asked the public to question the failures of CM by utilising the campaign programme by YSRCP, Jaganannaku Chebudam.