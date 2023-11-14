Ongole: Collector distributes crackers to poor

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar brought the colours of light in more than a hundred families by distributing crackers and fireworks to celebrate Diwali festival, in Ongole on Monday.

The Collector visited Balaram Colony and interacted with more than 100 families, who are eking out a living by rag picking and waste collection. He and his family members distributed clothes and blankets, sweets and crackers to the people. He also extended the help to the people living in the local old age home. He assured them to see the welfare programmes from the government also reach them.

Ongole RDO Visveswara Rao, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, local corporator Dhanalakshmi, and others participated in the programme.