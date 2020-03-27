Ongole: Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara orders quarantine for people reaching native places

Ongole: District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara directed the officials concerned to keep the people coming to native places in the district from various places in the quarantine and send them to homes only after the tests conducted by expert doctors prove they are healthy.



The Collector visited the quarantine center at polytechnic college in Addanki on Thursday. The police officials informed him that 80 people have reached their native village in Korisapadu mandal and another group of people to Chimakurthy mandal on Thursday. The collector ordered the officials to shift the people coming to the district from other places immediately. He said that Coronavirus is spreading from the people coming from outstations. He said that the natives of the district are coming from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others and advised them to not keep their journey details secret and deceive the society. He pulled up the quarantine doctors team for sending a seven-member team home without the rapid response team conducting any checkups.

He advised the public to stay home to control the spread of the coronavirus and assured that enough essential commodities, including the milk, vegetables, drugs, and medicines are available in the district.