Ongole: Collector Pola Bhaskara advises people not to panic about Covid treatment

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Friday said that the government is making all arrangements for the Covid treatment of the affected persons and advised them not to panic.

He inspected the arrangements at the Covid Care Centre at IIIT Ongole campus and conducted a meeting with district officials on the containment operations at the Collectorate.

As the number of infection cases is increasing, the cCllector ordered the officials to start the Covid Care Centres at all Assembly constituencies in the district. He directed them to shift the Covid positive patients with mild symptoms and with no home isolation facility to the Corona Care Centres.

He told officials to set-up the CCC at Chirala Engineering College Chirala and Parchuru constituencies, Women's college in Ongole for Santhanuthalapadu, Government polytechnic college for Addanki, Kasturba Girls School for Darsi, Polytechnic College for Kandukur, DED College for Kanigiri, ITDA Youth Training College for Yerragondapalem, Saraswati Degree College for Giddalur, Indira Degree College for Markapuram and IIIT Ongole and Kondepi constituencies.

He said that the medical officers and staff are appointed for the CCCs and all amenities are provided in them for the convenience of the patients.

Speaking in the meeting with the field level officials including the tahsildars, MPDOs, Commissioners of the local bodies where the number of positive cases is high, the Collector ordered them to strictly implement the containment operations, adhering to the Covid Orders- 50. He ordered the revenue, municipal and police personnel to cooperate with one another and form teams with the staff of the secretariat to monitor the situation. He ordered them to see the public in the non-containment areas to follow Covid norms listed in GO No 161.

SP Siddharth Kaushal assured the cooperation from the Police department in the containment operations. He requested that the people also should cooperate with the authorities to control and contain the coronavirus.

Joint Collector JV Murali, DRO K Vinayakam, Kandukur sub-collector Bhargava Teja, ZP CEO T Kailash Giriswar and other officials also participated in the meeting.

