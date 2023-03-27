Ongole: Collector, SP check arrangements

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg cancelled the grievance programme 'Spandana' scheduled on Monday, due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Karumanchi.

Kondapi YSRCP in-charge Varikuti Ashok Babu's mother Kotamma died on Saturday and her mortal remains were kept in their residence in Karumanchi village of Tangutur mandal and the final rites will be performed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the family of Ashok Babu and would visit Karumanchi at 11 am on Monday to pay homage to Kotamma at a place identified near Ankamma temple in the village. The CM will spend an hour in the village, including half-an-hour interaction with local leaders.

The Collector and the SP reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit to Karumanchi, inspected the helipad at the ZPHS, barricades along the convoy route, parking for VIPs and the common public visiting the village on Monday, to ensure smooth traffic.

The SP conducted advanced security liaison with the SSG officers and verified the security in place and offered suggestions.