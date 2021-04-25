Ongole: Covid awareness programme held

Ongole: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) officials organised an awareness programme on Covid-19 and the standard operational procedure to follow to control the spread of coronavirus at NTR Kalakshetram in Ongole on Saturday evening.

OMC Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi presided over the meeting in which the presidents and secretaries of various traders and merchants associations in the town participated. The municipal officials explained to them the intensity of Covid in the town and the preventive measures required to be taken.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha and deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana appreciated the merchants and traders for coming forward to open the shops from 6 am to 2 pm from Sunday to Tuesday. The representatives of the associations announced their consent to strictly implement the instructions issued by the authorities and agreed to follow the decision taken by the Ministers in their meeting on Tuesday.

Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, tahsildar K Chiranjeevi, medical officer Ramadevi, representatives of the merchants and traders also participated in the meeting.