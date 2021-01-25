Ongole : Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi diary released

Ongole : Prakasam district Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) B Ravichandra released Diary 2021 published by the Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi, in his office in Ongole on Sunday.

Ravichandra appreciated the DHPS for providing important information like Prevention of Atrocities on SC/STs, recommendations by Punnaiah Commission, information on Ambedkar, Phule and others in the diary. He said that data provided in the diary, like government websites, ministers, their portfolios and phone numbers etc will be helpful to the people in need.

The DHPS state general secretary Karavadi Subbarao, AITUC Ongole secretary Sk Mastan, Dalit Sanghala Aikya Vedika state president Chappidi Vengalarao and others also participated in the program.