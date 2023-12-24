  • Menu
Ongole: Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi

A man with his decorated Gangireddu seeking contributions at Prasanna Chennakesava swamy temple during Mukkanti Ekadasi on Saturday
A man with his decorated Gangireddu seeking contributions at Prasanna Chennakesava swamy temple during Mukkanti Ekadasi on Saturday

Devotees thronged temples in large numbers in Prakasam district since the early hours of Saturday and offered special prayers to Lord Vishnu and his incarnations on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi gere on Saturday.

The Gangireddulu performers visit every household with their decorated bulls and seek presents from the patrons.

The management of the Srigiri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Chennakesava Swamy temple, Kasi Viweswara Swamy temple, Rajarajeswara Swamy temple in Ongole, Chennakesava Swamy temple in Markapuram, Sri Harihara Kshetram in Chimakurthy and others made necessary arrangements for the devotees. Former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and his family members, several police and revenue department officers along other devotees had darshan of the presiding deity at the Srigiri Venkateswara Swamy temple as the trust board chairperson Aluru Jhansi Rani, executive trustee CV Ramakrishna Rao and others inspected arrangements.

