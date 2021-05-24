Ongole: Disability not a hurdle to serve society

Ongole: The members of the Suryasiri Charitable Trust, which serves the disabled and differently-abled people in Ongole town proved that they are second to none by coming forward to serve the needy.

There are about 45 disabled people taking shelter at the Suryasiri Charitable Trust in Ongole. Though the trust was established and supported financially by Mandava Muralikrishna and his friends, they appointed Shaik Shahanaz as the chairperson and her husband Shaik Sardar Basha to look after the organisation.

The disabled couple has proved to be good caretakers of the trust and received love from the people they are providing accommodation.

After witnessing the plight of Covid patients at GGH Ongole and other areas in the town, the disabled couple in the Suryasiri Charitable Trust came forward to give back to society that is helping them survive.

They announced to supply free meals to the Covid patients and their attendants, who cannot afford to cook or buy food in the town. Based on the requests for meals received in the morning and evening, they are preparing nutritious food and are home delivering the parcels.

They asked the interested persons to contribute in serving society or people who required meals to be delivered at their home to contact at 9703566626.