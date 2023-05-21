Ongole: Farmers decry government partiality towards Amul

Ongole : Prakasam district unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM )and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a meeting here on Saturday to chart out a plan of action over the apathy of the state government towards paddy farmers, and its push to promote Amul and handover the assets of cooperative milk dairies in the state to it.

District coordinator of the SKM and AIKSCC, Chunduri Rangarao and former chairman of Sangam Dairy Kilari Rajan Babu criticised that the government was showing unwarranted interest in the promotion of AMUL and forcing the dairy farmers to sell milk to it only. They said that Krishna Dairy, which is still in the cooperative sector, is offering about Rs 10 to 18 per litre extra based on the fat percentage than the AMUL dairy, and is running successfully.

They said that the Amul is failing to make payments to the farmers in time, but the government is protecting it and is trying to award the assets of the cooperative dairies to it. They demanded the government to revive the cooperative dairies and support them to get a new lease of life rather than promoting AMUL dairy and warned of building a movement against the actions of the government if it doesn’t take a favourable decision.

K V V Prasad and V Krishnaiah of AP Rythu Sangham alleged that the government is not collecting the damaged paddy at some places, and not paying the farmers from whom it collected the paddy in time. They emphasised the need for agitation against the negligence of the government towards the paddy farmers immediately.