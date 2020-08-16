Ongole: First tunnel works of Veligonda project to be completed by Oct 31 says Minister P Viswaroop

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop announced that the first tunnel works of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project were nearing completion to provide Krishna river water to Prakasam district by October 31.

The infrastructure works in the rehabilitation colonies are in full swing, he pointed out.

Viswaroop, who is also the Prakasam district in-charge Minister, participated in the 74th Independence Day celebrations and hoisted the national flag at the Parade Grounds in Ongole on Saturday. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara and SP Siddharth Kaushal joined the Minister in saluting to the tricolour.

The Minister explained about various schemes being implemented by the government for the last one year and lauded the commitment of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the welfare of people. He appreciated the Collector and SP for their planning to contain and control the spread of coronavirus in the district and reduce the mortality rate.

He said that the government is making all efforts to encourage the development of the district in all sectors, including the development of irrigation sources and human resources.

He explained that the first tunnel works of the Veligonda project need to be completed for just 56 metres while for the second tunnel works pertaining to 7.451 kilometres need to be completed.

He said that the first phase of the rehabilitation works were already in progress and infrastructure facilities were being provided to the rehabilitation colonies. He said that by October 31, they would complete all the works in the first phase of the project and supply water from the Veligonda project to the locals.