Ongole : Free mock test for AP EAPCET candidates

Ongole : (Prakasam District) The management of Brilliant Computer Institute in Ongole announced that they are conducting free mock test on June 28 and 29 for the AP EAPCET candidates to help them accustomed to the online examination system.

Briefing the media here on Friday, Brilliant Computer Institute chairman Shaik Nyamatulla Basha said that most of the students, who have just passed intermediate, will not have the knowledge of the online examination system. As a small mistake in the online exam could cost the students a lot, he said that they are conducting the free online mock test to let them understand the procedure. He said all the students attending EAPCET in July can take the free mock test. He asked the candidates to call 8179499799 to schedule their exam either on June 28 or June 29.

The mock test convener T Srinath, coordinator T Nagarjuna and other staff also participated in the press meet.