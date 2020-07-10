Ongole: GoI, Facebook, APSSDC set GOAL for tribal youth

Ongole: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Government of India has initiated a programme, Going Online As Leader (GOAL) in association with Facebook, said the district skill development officer R Lokanatham. He said that the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation is offering training to the tribal youth in the state under the GOAL program.



Lokanatham explained that the GOAL is the flagship program of Facebook and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, designed to empower tribal youth through mentorship, leadership training, and digital literacy skills. He said that the purpose behind the GOAL is to not only increase the number of tribal-owned businesses in India but also create role models within the tribal community, who can further serve as an inspiration and help the tribal youth explore, learn, and grow. After all, knowledge builds confidence that transforms us to become agents of justice and break down barriers into opportunities, he added.

The district skill development officer announced that the course will be of 9 months duration, in which 7 months will be for instruction and 2 months will be availed for an internship. He said that the Union government wants to train 5000 tribal youth from all over India who can lead as mentors and other tribal youth as mentees or trainees to bring a change in their neighbourhood. He announced that the last date for registration to the GOAL program, either as a mentor or as a mentee is July 14, 2020, and the interested candidates can register at the website https://goal.tribal.gov.in

Lokanatham said that they have also set a target to provide training to 5000 rural women entrepreneurs from 10 states on the digital literacy program and utilize their services as master trainers to train a total of 250000 women from 3000 villages on the same. He advised that only those women seriously interested in the program should register by opening the APSSDC- Facebook Collaboration Women Online Training Program- Digital Beti page at the website https://apssdc.in.

He also asked the interested candidates to call 9866537945 or 18004252422 for more information.