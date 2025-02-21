Ongole: Gurukul student suffers burns

Ongole: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, BC welfare minister S Savitha expressed concern over the condition of a Gurukul student, who suffered severe burns in an accident at the residential hostel in Kondapi on Thursday.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when Madhumohan, a fifth-grade student at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School in Tanguturu, visited the kitchen for milk. After pouring the hot milk into a tumbler, the jug accidentally tipped over, causing severe burns to his chest and abdomen area. The boy was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Ongole, where he received treatment immediately. The school’s in-charge warden Sravanthi immediately informed the student’s parents about the incident.

Upon learning about the incident, Minister Dr Swamy coordinated with officials to ensure the student’s admission to KIMS Hospital. During his afternoon visit to the boy, Swamy consulted with doctors about his condition and was assured that he was not in danger. He announced that the student would receive quality medical treatment funded through CMRF.

Meanwhile, Minister Savita, upon learning about the accident, spoke with Gurukul Secretary Madhavi Latha to address the situation and issued strict directives regarding student safety. She received information about the student’s condition and the measures being taken for his recovery, from Minister DSBV Swamy.

Expressing anger over the absence of supervisory staff in the kitchen area where hot milk was being served, Ministers Swamy and Savita cautioned that strict action would be taken against staff members if their negligence was found to be responsible for the accident.