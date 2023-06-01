Ongole: June to be observed as ‘Action Month Against Child Labour’

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to form special teams with the motto of eradicating child labour from the district. He conducted a district task force committee meeting with the officials concerned at the district Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Collector explained to the officials that following the instructions from the Commissioner of the Labour department, they are observing June month as the ‘Action Month against Child Labour’. He said that making children aged below 14 years to do work is crime and warned the owners of the establishments who employ them, of stringent action. He said that special teams with assistant labour officers, police inspectors, factory inspectors, DCPO and tahsildar, are formed to implement the programme, and ordered them to identify child labour below 14 years of age in the district.

Trainee IAS Sourya Patel, Additional SP Nageswara Rao, Ongole, Markapuram and Kandukur Assistant Commissioners of Labour Anitha Vani, Pawan Kumar, Koteswara Rao, ICDS PD Dhanalakshmi, DMHO Rajyalakshmi, Social Welfare officer Lakshma Naik and others participated in the meeting.