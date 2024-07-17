Ongole: Kuchipudi performance enthrals audience

Ongole: The disciples of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan enthralled the audience with their performances at the Shirdi Sai Sansthan for two days, on Monday and Tuesday.

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan and Ekkirala Bharadhwaja Master Trust invited the disciples of the Dance Guru SV Sivakumari of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan for Kuchipudi performances.

The dancers Phani, Kethana, Sarma, Vandana, Varshini, Harshitha, Hemasai, and others performed the Sivashtakam, Ramayana Sabdham, Paluke Bangaramayene, Alivelu Manga Hari Antaranga, etc,. on Monday.

In contrast ‘A team of 35 dancers performed Sri Shirdi Sai Divyacharitam,’ a Kuchipudi Nrityarupakam on the evening of Tuesday.

The Sansthan has arranged for special darshan, and prasads to the team of the Nrityanikethan, and grandly felicitated Guru Sivakumari.

Sivakumari thanked the Sansthan, the Bharadhwaja Master Trust, and Vedamma, the daughter of Master Ekkirala Bharadhwaja, for giving them the opportunity.