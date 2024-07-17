  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Kuchipudi performance enthrals audience

Disciples of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan performing at Shirdi Sai Sansthan on Tuesday
x

Disciples of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan performing at Shirdi Sai Sansthan on Tuesday

Highlights

The disciples of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan enthralled the audience with their performances at the Shirdi Sai Sansthan for two days, on Monday and Tuesday.

Ongole: The disciples of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan enthralled the audience with their performances at the Shirdi Sai Sansthan for two days, on Monday and Tuesday.

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan and Ekkirala Bharadhwaja Master Trust invited the disciples of the Dance Guru SV Sivakumari of Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nrityanikethan for Kuchipudi performances.

The dancers Phani, Kethana, Sarma, Vandana, Varshini, Harshitha, Hemasai, and others performed the Sivashtakam, Ramayana Sabdham, Paluke Bangaramayene, Alivelu Manga Hari Antaranga, etc,. on Monday.

In contrast ‘A team of 35 dancers performed Sri Shirdi Sai Divyacharitam,’ a Kuchipudi Nrityarupakam on the evening of Tuesday.

The Sansthan has arranged for special darshan, and prasads to the team of the Nrityanikethan, and grandly felicitated Guru Sivakumari.

Sivakumari thanked the Sansthan, the Bharadhwaja Master Trust, and Vedamma, the daughter of Master Ekkirala Bharadhwaja, for giving them the opportunity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X