Ongole: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assures daily supply of drinking water

Ongole: The government is making necessary arrangements to supply drinking water regularly to Ongole, announced the minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The minister inaugurated the water tank constructed with a budget of Rs 1.65 crore at the Chennakesava Swamy Layout here on Wednesday. He announced that as part of the efforts by the government to address the water scarcity in the Ongole town, they constructed 500 KLD water tank to supply drinking water to 1,250 families in the colony. He announced that they are speeding up the development works in the municipal corporation.

Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, YSRCP leaders Singaraju Venkatarao, Ayinabattuni Ghanasyam, Katari Sankararao and others participated in the programme.