Ongole MLA grabbed govt lands: JSP corporator

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged that Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his benami Bhaskar Reddy have grabbed government lands, including forest and irrigation department lands worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he said tonnes of soil have been excavated from government lands, incurring crores of loss for the government.

Besides encroachment of cemetery and forest lands, the JSP corporator alleged that Balineni and his partner are habituated to demanding bribes from the parties to get work done in the government departments. Murthy Yadav said he was accepting Balineni's challenge that he would prove the allegations with evidence. Murthy Yadav asked whether the former minister is ready to submit his resignation if the allegations against him were proved as the former has all the evidence against him.