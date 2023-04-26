Ongole: Officials told to focus on drinking water, electricity supply

Ongole(Prakasam district): Social Welfare Minister and Prakasam district in-charge Minister Merugu Nagarjuna ordered the district administration to make sure there would be no issues in the distribution of drinking water and electricity in the district in the coming days. He advised the officials to prepare a systematic approach for the development of the district, in addition to addressing the needs of the public.

The Minister participated in the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday. He said the district administration should take the responsibility to address public issues. He instructed the officials to take measures to resolve the issues mentioned during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and assured them to take to the notice of the government if there is a fund crunch.

Nagarjuna asked the officials to check if sand is abundantly available for the construction of the houses, as the government is giving priority to 'Pedalandariki Illu' programme. He ordered them to allow the public to take sand from rivulets and ensure that local sand contractors do not object to it.

MAUD Minister Audimulapu Suresh ordered the district officials to revive the Central Public Works schemes for drinking water supply and asked them to block list those, who were negligent in their operation and maintenance. He advised the SEB officials not to harass the tribal people in the name of obstructing ID liquor making. He asked the officials to act with humanity in awarding the RR package to the ousters of Veligonda project.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assured that the district will be developed with the help of local public representatives. He said the issues mentioned by the public representatives will be resolved with special care.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLAs TJR Sudhakar Babu, Maddisetty Venugopal, K Nagarjuna Reddy, Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Anna Rambabu, social justice advisor Jupudi Prabhakar, Joint Collector K Srinivasulu and other officials participated in the meeting.