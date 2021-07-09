Ongole: PACE conducts webinar on post-Covid neuro-related complications

Ongole: PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences organised a webinar for the students and the faculty here on Thursday on post-Covid neuro-related complications and awareness.

The resource person, noted neurosurgeon Dr Ravindra Babu Abburi of Lakshmi Super Specialty Hospital here explained how to overcome the neurological problems that occurs after recovering from Covid and also the precautions to be taken regarding the threat of third wave.

He presented various issues through power-point presentation. Later, he clarified the doubts of the faculty and the students.

Correspondent and secretary Dr M Sreedhar, Principal Dr M Sreenivasan, Vice-Principal Dr GVK Murthy, the Deans and the heads of the departments and Health Watch Committee Coordinator Dr P Brahmam participated in this webinar.