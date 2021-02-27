Ongole: Rasta Roko staged against VSP privatisation

Ongole: Under the aegis of the Left parties, Ryot Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmik Sangham, and other labour unions, 'Rasta Roko'was organised at the Sagar Centre here on Friday, demanding that the Central government desist the move to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant and to roll back the prices of petrol and diesel immediately.

CPM district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu said that due to the privatisation of VSP, 40,000 workers would lose livelihood and several lakhs of people who indirectly depended upon the steel plant would also lose livelihood.

He said that the privatisation was intended to hand over the steel plant to some corporate company. Coming down heavily on the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, he said that it was affecting the common man severely and the transport sector has also affected.

CPM leader Konda Reddy, CPI leaders UpputuriPrakasa Rao, Sd Sardar, RyotSangham leaders ChunduriRanga Rao, Hanuma Reddy, PentyalaHanumanta Rao, VallamreddiRajagopala Reddy, CITU leader Chikati Srinivasa Rao, AITUC leader PVR Chowdary, PDSU leader Rajasekhar, AIFTU leader MS Sai, INTUC leader UngaralaSrinivasulu, AIDWA leader KankanalaRamadevi, SramikaMahila leader Kalpana and others participated in the'Rasta Roko'.