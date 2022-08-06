Ongole: Request to free lands from encroachers

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP AP Minority Morcha former president and Human Rights Council of India vice-president Shaik Khalifatulla Basha met AP Wakf Board Chairman Shaik Khadar Basha in his office at Vijayawada on Friday and requested him to free the lands that belong to Wakf Board from encroachments.

Khalifatulla Basha explained to the chairman that crores of rupees worth of land in Podili and other areas belonging to the Wakf Board were encroached and grabbed by others for several years. He requested the chairman to see that the authorities release the lands from the clutches of land encroachers as soon as possible.

Basha suggested to the Chariman that the Mutavalli post can be filled with the heir of the former Mutavalli and appoint him as the representative of Wakf Board.