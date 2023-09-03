Ongole: Rich tributes paid to IPS officer late Solomon Wesley

Ongole: Prakasam District Additional SP K Nageswara Rao and other district police officers paid tributes to IPS officer late Addanki Solomon Carey Wesley by garlanding his statue at Church Centre in Ongole on Saturday.

IPS officer Solomon Wesley died in the helicopter crash along with former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, being on duty as the chief security officer to him.

After garlanding the statue of the late police officer, the additional SP said that Wesley enhanced the pride of the police department with his exemplary service in the line of duty and the Prakasam police take pride in him as he belonged to the district.

Traffic DSP V Srini vasa Rao, I Town CI Venkateswarlu, II Town CI Jagadeesh, and other police officers also participated in the programme.