Ongole: RUDSETI offers training in light motor vehicle driving

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) in Ongole announced a 30 days training program in light motor vehicle driving for the unemployed youth in the Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust will conduct the free training program in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

The director of RUDSETI, GS Murthy announced that the training programs will start from October 26. If the interested persons are natives of Prakasam district, passed at least Class X, having LLR license for 4 wheeler and between the age of 19 and 45 years, they can send their bio-data to the Director, RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th line 11 Crossline, Bhagya Nagar, Ongole- 523001 by April 14 for admission. He said that the candidates may even contact on 9573363141 or 7032965224 for any information and register their names for the training program.