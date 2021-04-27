Ongole: SHG accounts to be shifted from commercial banks to PDCC Bank

Ongole: Joint collector (RB&R) J Venkata Murali ordered the officials to shift the bank accounts of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the commercial banks to the Prakasam District Cooperative Credit Bank.

Addressing a meeting with the DRDA and PDCC Bank officials in his chamber on Monday, the JC Murali said that the state government has taken the decision to shift the bank accounts of the SHGs from commercial banks to the Cooperative Credit Banks. He said that about 66,000 bank accounts of the SHGs under the DRDA and MEPMA are in the 432 branches of the private banks in the district. In order to provide the government welfare schemes to the SHGs most effectively, he ordered the officials to shift 50 per cent of the accounts to 29 branches of the PDCC bank in the district within 15 days.

The JC announced that the government has taken the decision to shift the loans and payments also to the PDCC bank in the district. He informed the officials to sanction loans to the Jagananna Thodu and YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries also through the PDCC bank. He ordered to see no technical issue arise as the YSR Asara scheme will be introduced to self-help group women in a few months. He ordered the officials to send a status report on the shifting of SHGs bank accounts to PDCC bank, on a daily basis to the collectorate.

The DRDA PD Baburao, PDCC Bank in-charge CEO K Raghavaiah, DRDA DPM D Subbarao, MEPMA officials Sampath, Jayakumar and others also participated in the meeting.