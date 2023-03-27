Ongole: Sivanagi Reddy's team wins gold at 4th Asian Kho Kho championship

Ongole(Prakasam district): The Indian men's team, in which Atla Sivanagi Reddy of SRR Kho Kho Academy in J Panguluru played, won gold medal at 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship, held at Timarpur Stadium in Guwahati of Assam recently.

Andhra State Kho Kho Association chairman Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, chief patron Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, MSR and BNM Junior College chairman and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and AP SAPNET chairman Bachina Krishna Chaitanya appreciated player Sivanagi Reddy and his coach, secretary of State Association and Chef de Mission for 4th Asian Kho Kho championship Y Mekala Seetharami Reddy for the individual and team performance.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh V-C and MD Harshavardhan, State Kho Kho Association president TSRK Prasad, district Association president K Bhaskara Rao, secretary B Kasi Viswanath Reddy, J Panguluru sarpanch Gudipudi Nagendra Ramarao and others also congratulated Sivanagi Reddy and Seetharami Reddy for winning the gold medal.

Sivanagi Reddy and Seetharami Reddy thanked the Association elders and village leaders for their cooperation in the coaching at SRR Kho Kho Academy in J Panguluru.