Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police

Ongole : Prakasam district SP Malika Garg conducted Police Grievances Day at the district police office here on Friday and assured to resolve the urges submitted by the personnel soon.

The police personnel working at various police stations in the district met SP and submitted various petitions for relief from suspension, mutual transfers, and other issues.

The SP interacted and discussed the issues in detail, and ordered the DPO officials to look into the requests. She said that she gives priority to the welfare of the personnel, and resolves their professional and health issues so that they attend work with peace of mind. She said that they are trying to find a solution immediately to all solve urges submitted by the staff at the Police Grievance every Friday.

The DPO AO M Sulochana, ICCR inspector O Durga Prasad, SI Bhavani, and other DPO staff also participated in the programme.