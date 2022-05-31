Ongole: Submit ATR on Spandana petitions, SP Malika Garg orders officials

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg ordered police officials to speedily resolve the grievances received at Spandana and submit action taken report on them.

During Spandana programme held at the district police office here on Monday, the SP received 72 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be done to the victims. She spoke to the local police officers through the videoconference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

DTC DSP G Ramakrishna, traffic DSP M Mallikharjuna Rao, Disha DSP Pallapuraju, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Spandana CI Venkateswara Rao, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, Spandana SIs and other staff also participated in the programme.