Ongole: TDP demands division of Prakasam dist into 2 parts

Ongole: TDP leaders from Prakasam district demanded the government to divide Prakasam district into two parts by carving out Markaparam district from the existing, and also to make the three revenue divisions into six, with the aim of convenience for the public and administration, but not for political gains.

MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, former MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy met Principal Secretary of Planning Department GSRKR Vijay Kumar in Guntur on Thursday and submitted a representation.

They explained to him that the proposed division of the district was irrational and against the wishes of the public. They demanded that the government should give the opportunity for the district for development, and make the western region of Markapuram district with Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Kanigiri and Darsi Assembly constituencies as part of it, and keep the remaining part of the district including Addanki, Parchur, Kandukur and Chirala as Prakasam district with Ongole as headquarters.

They advised the government to rethink the division of the district and see the welfare of the public as top priority.

Meanwhile, Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi leaders led by Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy submitted a representation to District Collector Pravin Kumar, requesting for Markapuram district. In the representation addressed to the Chief Minister, Suryaprakash Reddy explained that Markapuram revenue division in Prakasam district was neglected by the successive governments for decades and was deprived of development.

He said that as the government is taking up the bifurcating the districts, the government should consider the demand of the public and carve out Markapuram district with Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Kanigiri, Darsi and Giddalur assembly constituencies. He requested the chief minister to respect the aspirations of the local people and give them a chance to be part of the development process.