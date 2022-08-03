Ongole: TDP organises rasta roko over Dalit welfare schemes

Ongole(Prakasam District): Telugu Desam Party SC leaders of Prakasam district staged a protest in front of the SC Corporation office in Ongole on Tuesday, demanding reintroduction of Dalit welfare schemes in the State.

TDP Ongole parliament constituency president Chundi Syam lead the protest, in which TDP State SC Cell vice-president Pasumarti Haggaiah Raj, district Assembly president Navuri Kumar, town president Katta Rajiv, Telugu Yuvatha district parliament president Muttana Srinivasulu, Telugu Mahila executive secretary Nalam Narasamma, district former general secretary Dr Raj Vimal Gurrala, Eddu Sasikanth Bhushan and others participated.

They organised a rasta roko on old bypass road and in front of Pragathi Bhavan and raised anti-government slogans. Police dispersed them from the road to avoid traffic disruption.

Calling Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a traitor to Dalit community, Chundi Syam and other leaders demanded that the State government must reintroduce all the welfare programmes for Dalits, which were implemented during TDP government rule in the State. Alleging that the government had diverted the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, they demanded the CM to use those funds for Dalits' welfare only. They also demanded for renaming the overseas education scheme after Dr BR Ambedkar and to pay dues for Dalit students abroad immediately.