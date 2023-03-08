Ongole: TDP will win all graduates MLC seats

Ongole: The teachers, graduates and employees are all vexed with the Chief Minister and the YSR Congress Party leaders, said the Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

He announced that their party candidates are going to win the graduates' MLC seats, even though the government resorts to illegal practices like adding bogus votes.

The TDP conducted a meeting with the Assembly in-charges, election observers and the party observers in the field from the erstwhile Prakasam district to discuss the readiness for the graduates' MLC elections, scheduled on March 13 in Ongole on Tuesday.

Atchannaidu, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Dasari Raja Master and others advised their leaders on the successful campaigning and voting in the elections.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Atchannaidu said the TDP rule was like a golden period for the teachers and employees, and the government used to oblige all their demands considering the situation.

But in the YSRCP regime, the employees have no clue when they get their salaries at least, and they lost confidence in the government. He said that as the TDP has the unmoving support of the cadre, the government is using the volunteer system and the higher officials to influence the voters.

He requested the graduate voters living outside the state to come to their homes on March 13, and utilize their vote to give 1st preferential vote to the TDP candidates.

Atchannaidu said the YSRCP leaders generated bogus votes in the name of people who didn't complete the degree. He said they will be monitoring the voting and if any non-graduate person is found trying to vote, that person and the gazetted officer who attested his fake certificate will also face criminal action against them.

He requested the graduate voters in the East Rayalaseema MLC constituency to support the TDP candidate Kancharla Srikanth. He announced that though they didn't announce any teachers' MLC candidates, they are formally supporting the candidature of LC Ramanareddy.