Ongole: Victims urge govt to auction Akshayagold's assets

Ongole: The members of the Akshayagold Agents and Customers Welfare Association demanded the government to chart out a mechanism to take over the assets of the Akshayagold and pay the customers and agents by auctioning them.

In the meeting organised here on Monday, association president PerikalaVenkateswarlu said that there are about 12 lakh victims of Akshayagold in 7 States. He said that the company have to pay Rs 350 crore to customers and agents. He informed that the Akshayagold has to pay Rs 30 crore to nearly one lakh people in the Prakasam district itself, and about 130 of them died from the psychological pressure.

He said that the agents sold their properties to pay to the customers due to the pressure from them, and they are uncertain when they receive the money. He said that the company has 550 acres of agricultural land and a 2/3rds stake in the KB Restaurant at Addanki Road in Ongole. He demanded the government to take over and auction the lands and buildings of the Akshayagold and clear the dues of customers and agents.

The Agrigold Victims Welfare Association secretary V Moses also participated in the meeting and extended support to the demands by the association.

Akshayagold victims K Daniel, Nagamani, Seshamma, Rangaiah, Koteswara Rao and others also participated in the meeting.