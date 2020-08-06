Ongole: Walkers urge authorities to allow entry into parks

Ongole: The citizens, who used to walk on the Rangarayudu tank and other places in the town regularly, now request the district collector and SP to accord permission to restart the walking and exercise in the public spaces.

Ongole Citizen Forum president and Rangarayudu Tank Walkers Association member Kolla Madhu said that the walking on tanks and workouts in the public places is banned as per the notification by the officials due to the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that though the men are able to continue to walk or exercise in the name of various works, women are struggling to find the time and a place to continue their healthy habits.

He explained that most of the severely affected COVID-19 patients are suffering from a decrease in oxygen levels and requested the district administration to give permission to raise the oxygen levels in the body of the individuals by walking and exercises at the Rangarayudu Tank and other public places in the town.

He said that most of the regular walkers are diabetics and they required to continue the exercise to maintain their immune levels in the body. He advised that the government can give permission now as the shops are already opening up to the afternoon and the Union government allowed to open the gyms and swimming pools also in the non-containment zones from August 5.

Madhu requested the district administration to accord the required permissions to restart walking, even with restrictions like no entry to people without mask and limiting two people to sit on the benches, etc.