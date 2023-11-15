  • Menu
Ongole: World Diabetic Day observed

Diabetologists and endocrinologists speaking at Mega Camp in Ongole on Tuesday
Noted diabetologists and endocrinologists organised a mega medical camp at the Indian Medical Association Hall on the occasion of World Diabetic Day here on Tuesday.

Ongole: Noted diabetologists and endocrinologists organised a mega medical camp at the Indian Medical Association Hall on the occasion of World Diabetic Day here on Tuesday.

Dr Malineni Srinivasa Rao, Dr Aruna Reddy, Dr Mannepalli Seetharamaiah, Dr Suneetha, Dr Suresh and others created awareness among people on diabetes.

They conducted blood tests and distributed medicines free of cost to people. The doctors said that diabetes is a lifestyle disease and can be controlled by following a strict diet and exercises.

The doctors said that people suffering from diabetes need not worry about it unnecessarily, but get tested monthly and follow advice of diabetologists.

