Ongole: Youth asked to avail services of RUDSETI and Canara Bank says Raja Aravind

Ongole : Chief manager of Canara Bank Raja Aravind and regional transport officer Chandrasekhar Reddy advised the youth to best utilise the services of the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) and Canara Bank.

They participated as chief guests in the inaugural programme of Light Motor Vehicle Driving training in RUDSETI Ongole on Tuesday.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust will conduct the free training programs on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates. Now, due to the pandemic conditions, they are organizing training for local batches depending on the demand and requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the RUDSETI director GS Murthy explained that they are offering international standard training for the candidates along with personality development and soft skills coaching by providing tasty and home-like food and accommodation.

RTO Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the unemployed youth should utilize the training services offered by the RUDSETI to settle in their life. He advised them to learn driving very carefully and become disciplined drivers.

The chief manager, Raja Aravind said that the Canara Bank is willing to provide loans to the eligible and advised the LMV driving trainees to utilize them to purchase cars and settle in life after successful completion of the training. The Canara Bank manager Arun Kumar explained about the loans and asked the candidates to make use of them.

The RUDSETI staff Dr Srikanth Varma, Sudheer, Bapuji, Mahendra, faculty Rajasekhar Reddy and others also participated in the programme.